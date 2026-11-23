This is the sixth film in the series that began with The Hunger Games (2012), based on the novel by Suzanne Collins. It's about a dystopian future where the government forces a group of children to fight to the death in super-rigged arenas. Dozens of children fight until there's only one person left alive. These death games are annual and have been occurring for 75 years, according to that 2012 narrative. Every winner of the games becomes a mentor for the contestants in the following year of whatever district in which the winner lives. If there is no new winner in that district that the mentor stays the same. In that 2012 feature, that mentor in District 12 was a man named Haymitch Abernathy, played by Oscar-nominee Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The People vs. Larry Flynt). Haymitch won during the 50th annual Hunger Games. Yet, no one from his district ever won after him, so he stayed as the mentor. One could argue that he wasn't that good at mentoring. However, as those films went along, Haymitch became instrumental in stopping the games and taking down the authoritarian government that was killing innocent children.
Directed by Francis Lawrence who directed the last four features in this franchise, and co-written by Billy Ray who was only involved in writing the 2012 debut, this film tells the story of the 50th annual Hunger Games or what's known as the second "Quarter Quell." It's essentially a prequel of how Haymitch became the winner of those games, as well as the mentor whom we meet in the 2012 entry. This isn't the first prequel in this franchise. The previous film was also a prequel, which took us back to the 10th annual Hunger Games to show us the origins of the President of the government whom we meet in the 2012 entry as well. The problem with any prequel where the protagonist is engaging in a life-or-death scenario that is specifically about fights to the death is determining the stakes. The character of Haymitch is picked to be in the Hunger Games where the question is who will survive? Yet, we know Haymitch is going to do exactly that because his character is in the future timeline of this narrative. The question then becomes how do we find different stakes or make some, other, grander point.
Joseph Zada (East of Eden and Invisible Boys) stars as Haymitch Abernathy who is currently a teenager. His 16th birthday falls on the same day as what's called "the reaping," which is when a government representative in any district uses a lottery system to decide on who will go and die in the Hunger Games. That lottery consists of young people, including prepubescent children, who are called tributes. Strangely, Joseph Zada resembles Tom Blyth who was the lead of the previous feature The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023). He's the same archetype in terms of looks. Yet, Zada is actually meant to appear like a young Woody Harrelson. What's disconcerting though is that Zada sounds like Harrelson almost exactly, specifically in the way he talks. It's almost as if Harrelson dubbed his actual voice on this film's soundtrack. It's a bit jarring and it felt like Zada was doing an imitation of Harrelson that was more distracting than engrossing.
Jesse Plemons (Bugonia and Game Night) co-stars as Plutarch Heavensbee, the character who first appeared in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013). He is revealed to be the leader of the secret rebellion against the government who is trying to stop or undermine the Hunger Games. This film has him here as simply showing us the strings of that rebellious spirit. He's also the one that answers the question of how do we find different stakes or make some, other, grander point. Unfortunately, that grander point is probably not one that people want to hear. He basically argues for incrementalism. It makes sense because the rebellion doesn't happen for nearly a quarter-century, which means tons of children are going to be killed in the games before it's stopped. Yes, he argues to keep fighting, which is obvious given what happens in the 2012 film, but it's not exactly the rousing message that makes sitting through the misery of watching children die on screen here worth it.
The 2012 original had misery to endure also, but there were things about that first entry that made it tolerable and hopeful throughout the narrative itself. The action in that 2012 film was also more engaging and interesting. Here, once the carnage begins, things get really lame. In 2012, the protagonist, Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence, was also a more interesting character in terms of her abilities. She had skills, such as archery. She could wield a bow-and-arrow unlike any other. Here, Haymitch isn't given anything unique or special. He doesn't really standout in any way. Without spoiling too much, it's revealed that he doesn't need to have any special skills. He's basically a puppet. The action involving Haymitch is lacking, meaning he doesn't get a lot of fighting and what fighting he does get isn't that exciting because we know he's going to live. Even though things are figuratively and literally rigged in his favor, the film could've done more to make his travails more complicated.
The Hunger Games portion of this film ends up being the most boring. In the first film, a better job was done with getting us to care about the children fighting in the arena. There's distinct casting to help distinguish the young people here visually, but it's only that superficial touch. There's nothing deeper about the so-called tributes. The most interesting things are the stuff that come before the death fights in the arena, as bizarre as that is to say. The Hunger Games are a televised thing in this dystopian world. As such, the films going back to the 2012 installment have always been a kind of satire or spoof of reality TV. Seeing those manufactured moments of drama, camera staging, backstage costuming, and the overall manipulation through editing and propaganda, that's all still ripe for satirizing and spoofing here.
It also provides opportunities for actors to be over-the-top in that satirizing and spoofing. Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, and Elle Fanning are the A-list celebrities who get to show up and show out. Glenn Close is chief among them. Her cold-hearted, diva character of Drusilla Sickle is the most over-the-top, almost clown-ish. She's entertaining, but she isn't utilized all that much, so that we get more than a superficial rendering of her.
Rated PG-13 for strong violence, bloody images, disturbing material, some smoking, teen drinking.
Running Time: 2 hrs. and 38 mins.
In theaters.