June Squibb is an actress, currently 94 in age. She started acting 70 years ago, mostly doing theater. She started working in film 30 years ago, mostly doing small roles here and there. She was recognized more broadly when she was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Nebraska (2013) when she was in her 80's. She was up for Best Supporting Actress. She had never been the lead of a film before. At the age of 80, it didn't seem like she ever would be. However, this film represents her first time as lead of a major motion picture. It also marks the rare time that a female nonagenarian has been the lead of a film, particularly one that involves action, even if it's very light action. Obviously, you have someone like Clint Eastwood who is a male nonagenarian still headlining films like his recent Cry Macho (2021).
Even though Squibb's character of Thelma Post is inspired by Tom Cruise in his recent Mission: Impossible franchise, it's obvious that a 90-year-old woman can't do certain things. This film, written and directed by Josh Margolin, recognizes that and doesn't do that comedic thing where we see Thelma doing martial arts or acrobatic moves with the help of a stunt-person and wide-angle camera shots. There are probably stunt-people at work here, but Squibb is given the opportunity to do as much as she can and Margolin's camera does a good job of making us feel like we are constantly with this elderly woman every step of the way. At times, the film is laughing at her limitations and how the simplest moves like getting out of bed could be treated as if it were some incredible stunt sequence involving Tom Cruise.
Richard Roundtree (Shaft) in his final feature film, having passed away in 2023, co-stars as Ben, an octogenarian who unlike Thelma lives in a retirement home or senior living facility. He tries to tell Thelma to consider that retirement homes are not as bad as she thinks. Thelma loves her independent life, even though she's not as independent as she thinks, but she does live alone. Ben is a widower like Thelma is a widow. He lost his wife after she fell down the stairs. Like Thelma, Ben has hearing problems, so he never heard her fall and he blames himself for it. In a way, he thinks he belongs in the retirement home, as he recognizes that he's not as young as he used to be and there are things he can't do any more. For example, he can walk but every now and then he needs the aide of a motorized scooter.
This film is in many ways Thelma having to learn that same lesson. However, she is determined to prove that there are things that she still can do and will do, with or without any one's help. It's also about representing the experiences of senior citizens, giving their point-of-view a voice or a spotlight. It shows their vulnerabilities, how someone could certainly take advantage. It also shows their resilience and how a senior citizen might be even stronger than their younger generations. Mostly, it's just funny to see these old people engaging in an action premise, capped with fights and explosions. Yes, there's the myth or legend of the gun-toting grandma. This film makes it literal.
Fred Hechinger (Fear Street Part One: 1994 and Eighth Grade) also co-stars as Danny Markowitz, the grandson of Thelma who is likely suffering from a quarter-life crisis. He recently broke up with his girlfriend. He doesn't really have a direction for his life. He doesn't have a driver's license. He's not good at being an adult. He does have an amazing relationship with his maternal grandmother, that of Thelma. He spends time with her frequently, more so than his mother. He talks to her on the phone regularly. He really does love Thelma and she loves him. The film certainly sells us on their bond.
This is one of the funniest films I've seen so far this year. It pokes fun at elderly people, but it's never mean-spirited. It's more compassionate toward the elderly in a way that doesn't feel sorry for them or pity them. It's absolutely charming. I hope people remember it come award season for Squibb herself but also posthumously for Roundtree. Parker Posey (Superman Returns and You've Got Mail) and Clark Gregg (Captain Marvel and The Avengers) round out the cast as Danny's parents who think about putting Thelma in a nursing home or senior living facility because she might not be able to take care of herself. They also worry about Danny not being able to take care of himself either. In that, Thelma and Danny understand each other and are very similar, despite being generations apart.
Rated PG-13 for strong language.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 38 mins.
In theaters.