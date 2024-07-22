Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&