This is a Canadian film that got a limited theatrical release last year both in Canada and in the United States. I try to pay attention to limited releases, but this one was so small that I overlooked it. Canadian films often get overlooked. I watched this film the weekend of the 13th Canadian Screen Awards where this film was nominated for two prizes, Best Original Score and Best Original Song. The name of the song is also titled, "I Don't Know Who You Are," written by Mark Clennon, a Jamaican immigrant who was brought to the United States when he was a teenager but now lives in Toronto, Canada. Clennon is openly gay and he's notable because in 2022 for Pride Month, Clennon released a music video called "Kingston," which became the first music video shot in Jamaica to feature an on-screen romance between two men.
Before that music video, Clennon had already done a short film called Ghost (2020) by Mathew Hubert Murray aka M.H. Murray, aka "Houston Bone," which was about a gay musician named Benjamin who gets ghosted. The 10-minute short is about the musician dealing with it all within his small apartment. Murray decided to do a feature-length film that involves that same character and includes similar shots and setups. There are even scenes in this feature, which feel like replicas from the short. Yet, the story is completely different.
Clennon stars as the aforementioned Benjamin, a gay musician who recently broke up with his boyfriend because his boyfriend cheated on him. Benjamin was on tour with his boyfriend who is also a musician. The cheating caused them to separate and end the tour at least for Benjamin. He's still making music and writing songs, but it's not the same as it used to be, as Benjamin is still heartbroken. He instead works as a teacher or tutor who gives private lessons to people. Benjamin is a singer-songwriter, but his preferred instrument is a saxophone. He has knowledge of other woodwind instruments, so much so that he can give great lessons to people. He has a female friend who is also a musician and he's planning on doing a show with her at the Horseshoe Tavern, which is a real place in downtown Toronto.
All of that gets put in jeopardy when an incident occurs that creates a serious medical or health scare for Benjamin. He has to get tested for HIV and then subsequently has to attain post-exposure prophylaxis or PEP, which are pills designed to protect a person from developing HIV, if they've had unprotected sex with someone who might be HIV-positive. Benjamin thinks he's been exposed or is told that he might be, so getting PEP becomes very important for him. However, Benjamin doesn't have health insurance. The emergency room at the hospital gives him an initial dosage of pills for free, but he vomits them up, so he needs more. The ER doctor gives him a prescription, but he'll have to pay out of pocket for additional medication. The cost is over $900 and close to $1000, which Benjamin doesn't have. He could raise the money in a month or so, but PEP is a specific drug that needs to be taken within 72 hours of someone being exposed in order for the drug to be effective. Benjamin then becomes terrified and desperate to raise the money any way he can.
There are numerous films that take place in a short amount of time. Often, those films are horror where the characters have a limited amount of time to escape or defeat some kind of serial killer or monster. Murray's film isn't necessarily in the horror genre, but his monster could be that of HIV. His film could also be a dramatic satire, taking aim at the healthcare system, even the one in Canada, which is a universal healthcare system. It's a preferred system than the countries who don't have it, but it's not without its flaws and prescription drugs can still be costly, even in countries with universal healthcare. Murray's film could also be a thriller, demonstrating that a character can be in a pressure cooker situation that doesn't have anything to do with bullets or bombs or violence in that vein.
That's not to say that violence isn't present here. There is some violence and it could be triggering for some. The film does somewhat depict a sexual assault and then a subsequent scene of revenge. This film isn't about vengeance or vigilante justice. The film stays focused on Benjamin trying to find a way to afford his PEP without having insurance. It reminded me of Paris 05:59: Théo & Hugo (2017), the only other film I've seen that takes place all in one day or all in one night where the protagonist is specifically trying to attain PEP.
Otherwise, this film seems like it's set up to take place over the course of three days, starting on Friday. In that regard, it's almost as if this film is going to mimic the structure of Andrew Haigh's Weekend (2011), which focuses on two gay men who have a romance that blossoms over three days before one of them leaves the country. This film felt like it would be about a gay romance blossoming, as one man decides between two others. Yet, this film isn't about the romance and the two other guys have very brief roles, despite each one being very memorable and very striking in their own ways.
Anthony Diaz in his feature debut plays Malcolm, a man whom Benjamin has only been dating for the past three weeks. Benjamin is of course highly attracted to him, but Malcolm says he wants to go slow. Malcolm basically turns down Benjamin initiating sex on their Friday afternoon date. This causes Benjamin to feel lonely and unwanted or at least rejected.
Kevin A. Courtney plays Oscar, the former boyfriend of Benjamin. Oscar cheated on Benjamin and is currently dating another guy. Yet, Oscar is demonstrating behavior that he's still attracted to Benjamin and actually does want to have sex with him. This creates a bit of a dilemma. One guy who is nice and more trusting but who is denying sex versus a guy who is a bit of a jerk but who is desiring him. Which should Benjamin choose? The film resolves this question in a great way that provides good insight into both guys and both situations in a beautiful way.
Not Rated but contains sexual situations and violence.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 43 mins.
Available on Dekkoo and VOD.