Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 33F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 33F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.