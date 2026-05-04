OCEAN CITY, Md. - Police shared surveillance photos in hopes of finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash.
Ocean City Police Department says the crash happened on May 2, around 7:54 p.m., at a gas station near 120th Street.
Police say the suspect vehicle is a gray Nissan passenger car with a Maryland registration plate. According to police, the male in the black hoodie in the photo is the presumed driver, and the male in the gray hoodie is an associate of his. Police say the vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Coastal Highway, then west on Route 90.
No injuries were reported in that collision.
Anyone with information should contact Ocean City Police Department.