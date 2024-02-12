LEWES, DE - Beebe Healthcare has announced the end of mandatory masking at their locations this week.
According to Beebe, the end of the mandate comes as respiratory illness rates have decreased in the community. Beebe Healthcare locations will no longer require a mask for patients, visitors, and team members beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13th.
The healthcare system says masks will still be required in certain scenarios including if a patient is experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness or have tested positive for COVID-19 within ten days. Visitors who are sick or have been exposed to an illness are asked to stay home, and Beebe reminds everyone to practice safe hand hygiene.
“Beebe Healthcare and Beebe Medical Group will continue to closely monitor levels of respiratory illnesses and risk for exposure and will adjust its masking requirements accordingly,” a Beebe spokesperson said in a statement.
More information on masking and visitation policies can be found on Beebe Healthcare’s visitor information page.