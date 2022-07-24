ELLENDALE, Del.- One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a crash Saturday night in the Ellendale area.
Delaware State Police say just after 10 p.m., a 2007 Honda Accord, driven by a Georgetown man, 28, was speeding on northbound Rt. 113 just south of Beach Hwy. The man made an aggressive lane change to avoid hitting a car in front of him, and lost control. The car began rotate clockwise and went off the east edge of the highway hitting the right side of an unoccupied and disabled 2016 Ford Explorer on a private drive.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. Police say they are awaiting a toxicology report to determine if he was impaired.
A 19-year-old in the front passenger seat, was not wearing a seat belt, was airlift to Christina Hospital, with serious injuries.
A 33-year-old in the rear passenger seat, was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. Identification is pending notification to the next-of-kin.
The roadway was closed for about four hours while the crash was being investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.