INDIAN RIVER INLET, DE - Delaware Senator Tom Carper has announced a federal allocation of $10 million for beach replenishment just north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge.
The area has seen two breaches in the past year alone, causing flooding on Coastal Highway. Delaware lawmakers, including Governor Carney, have sought long-term solutions to what appears to be an increasing problem on the coast of Sussex County.
On September 19th, Carper announced he had secured the $10 million in federal funds through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to aid in the replenishment.
“I am glad to work with our state and federal partners to help secure this funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said Senator Carper. “Maintenance of the north and south shores of the inlet is a critical component of the storm management systems that protect State Route 1 and the bridge from extreme weather and other impacts of climate change. This funding will help Delaware and the Army Corps of Engineers implement a long-term plan to secure the dunes and protect the infrastructure surrounding the Indian River Inlet Bridge.”
Carper, Chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, also highlighted provisions in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 aimed to aid in solving the ongoing issues north of Indian River Inlet Bridge:
-Extending the current period of federal assistance for the operation of the sand bypass plant to 2034. The bill also outlines a path to authorize an additional 50 years of assistance, extending federal support for the project to 2084.
-Direct the Army Corps of Engineers to renourish the state beach north of the Indian River Inlet, when the sand bypass plant is not operating or operation is insufficient. This work would be similar to the practice for renourishing other beaches in Delaware.
-Address recreational facility damage caused by a lack of Corps maintenance at the Indian River Inlet by directing the Corps to repair the damaged sidewalk, gazebo and other public facilities.
Delaware politicians on both sides of the aisle underscored the need for action at the breach site, and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) praised the acquisition of federal repair funds Thursday.
“This $10 million federal investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will support our ongoing efforts to protect the coastline north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Since the latest dune breach, our DNREC employees have been tirelessly working to rebuild dunes, add sand and remove debris. While the state is moving forward now with a significant replenishment project, this federal funding, combined with state funding, will help us continue these emergency efforts and ensure the long-term resilience of our beaches. We appreciate the support from our congressional delegation, especially U.S. Senator Carper, as we will continue to rely on federal assistance for future measures.”