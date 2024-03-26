BETHANY BEACH, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is currently working to mitigate flooding on northbound Route 1 due to a dune breach that closed the road Tuesday.
According to DelDOT, the north side of the Indian River Inlet Bridge is being affected by the flooding.
At about 10:30 a.m., DelDOT announced the road's closure as seawater continued to spill onto Coastal Highway. DelDOT said high tide had just passed and equipment would begin clearing the road as soon as water subsided.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.