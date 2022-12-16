$100 Million Recommended To Fund New Easton Medical Center

Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/07 PM 3.4 1.3 2.1 1 MINOR 17/08 AM 3.4 1.3 2.0 2 MINOR 17/08 PM 3.1 1.0 1.8 1 NONE 18/09 AM 3.1 1.0 1.6 1-2 NONE 18/09 PM 2.7 0.6 1.4 2 NONE 19/10 AM 2.6 0.5 1.0 2-3 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/06 PM 3.4 1.2 1.6 1 NONE 17/07 AM 3.2 1.0 1.5 1 NONE 17/07 PM 3.2 1.0 1.4 1 NONE 18/07 AM 3.0 0.8 1.2 1 NONE 18/08 PM 2.7 0.5 1.0 1 NONE 19/09 AM 2.8 0.6 0.8 1 NONE &&