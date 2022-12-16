$100 Million Recommended To Fund New Easton Medical Center

EASTON, Md. - The proposed multi-million dollar University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical Center in Talbot County is years in the making.
On Thursday, as part of his budget proposal, Governor Larry Hogan urged governor-elect Wes Moore to fund several projects. That includes $100 million dollars for the new hospital.
Project leaders not only hope that money is approved but also hope the new hospital could bring more medical professionals to the shore.
CEO and President of UM Shore Regional Health, Ken Kozel, says this funding would open doors.
"So the funding is huge. It will allow us to cover a significant portion, in the cost of construction, for the project. Once we get state approval, that will help enable us to put a shovel in the ground and get the project started," says Kozel.
If approved, funding would not just go towards construction.
"In addition to construction it will cover the cost for site preparation and the medical equipment that's going to be used in the hospital. I envision we will have new CT scans, imaging equipment, new cardiology equipment, and all for the service lines that we serve here, on the mid-shore," says Kozel.
Kozel believes the new state-of-the-art facility will bring more medical professionals to Easton. He says, "I think anytime you build a new hospital in the community it attracts new physicians and providers and new nursing personnel as well as clinical and support staff. It does lift the community with respect by providing more jobs. It attracts people to come to these regions to fill those jobs."
Kozel added, "This is so important for the citizens of Easton, Talbot County, and the mid-shore region. It will serve as a regional medical center for five counties of the mid-shore. So if you need tertiary hospital-based care, you're going to want to come to Easton for that care.
Some those in town say the funding is a no brainer.
"There's no question that it's going to the right place particularly with healthcare. Talbot County has become a hub for healthcare. It would only make things even better," says Peter Romero.
A proposed project with recommended funding for the benefit of the Eastern Shore.