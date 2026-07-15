MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced it is awarding $11.2 million in grants from the Whole Watershed Fund for restoration efforts in five key watersheds across the state. The five-year Whole Watershed Fund program is now in its second year and supports 30 projects in Antietam Creek, Baltimore Harbor, Newport Bay, the Severn River, and the Upper Choptank River as well as three agricultural areas and two cross-state collaborative areas.
Department officials say each watershed will receive $2 million in project funding along with $250,000 in watershed monitoring funds. Projects intend to improve water quality, enhance habitat, and engage Maryland communities.
The Whole Watershed Program was established by the Whole Watershed Act and represents a five-year commitment to providing technical and financial resources required for the achievement of statewide clean water goals. Fiscal year 2027 represents the second year of the program and supports 30 new projects that were selected through a collaborative process between watershed sponsors and the state management team, officials say.
Projects cover a wide range of restoration activities, such as land conservation, wetland creation, innovative agricultural practices, and enhanced public access. Some local highlights include septic system upgrades and the implementation of residential stormwater practices in Ridgely, and the restoration of 114 acres of critical marshland near Ocean City to improve coastal resilience.
Natural resources officials say the program shifts restoration efforts in Maryland from isolated, model-based projects towards a geographic-specific approach with sustained financial and technical support. More than 75 partners are involved throughout Maryland. Those include local governments, academic institutions, nonprofit organizations, and more. Projects sponsors are providing more than $11 million in leveraged funds, equaling a total investment of $22 million.