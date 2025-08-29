PARSONSBURG, Md. - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a child in Parsonsburg early Friday morning.
Officials say numerous fire departments were dispatched at around 4:20 a.m. on Aug. 29 on reports of a house fire on Zion Road. There, first responders say they encountered a heavy fire inside the one-and-a-half story house.
Three adults were able to escape, according to the Fire Marshal, but told firefighters that a child was still inside. Despite rescue efforts, the boy did not survive.
“The loss of a child in such a tragic manner is devastating beyond words,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. “Our investigators are working diligently to determine what happened, and our focus is on supporting this family and the Parsonsburg community as they grieve.”
The Fire Marshal’s Office says the origin and cause remain under investigation, though it is believed the fire started in the rear of the home.
Damages to both the structure and contents are estimated at a total of $300,000. The American Red Cross is currently helping the family, according to authorities.
“This tragedy is a solemn reminder of the importance of working smoke alarms and having a practiced home escape plan,” Mowbray added. “Even when alarms activate, every second counts. We encourage all Maryland families to test their smoke alarms monthly and talk with their loved ones about how to get out quickly and safely if a fire occurs.”