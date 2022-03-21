Bloxom, Va.- 12 dolphin stranding's have been recorded along Virginia's coast, even a few in Accomack County. Susan G. Barco, Ph.D. from the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center says one dolphin was found dead on Monday and another was found over the weekend.
"The live animal we ended up putting down on Saturday - it was in essentially a drainage ditch near Bloxom Virginia - that ditch was maybe two feet deep at high tide," said Barco.
The dolphin was found half a mile from a creek which has a long windy route into the Chesapeake bay. There are a few theories as to why this is happening, but nothing is concrete.
"It's very hard to prove one way or another - the fact that this happened at the same time as a major weather event and we've seen other mass stranding's occur after or at the time of other weather events - makes us think that that's certainly a contributing factor," said Barco.
Virginia Aquarium officials also said that each dolphin found in the last 8 plus days has not appeared to be in the best of health - but a necropsy is being done on each animal found to determine a cause of death. Officials also say if you come across a stranded dolphin on Virginia's eastern shore, do not touch the animal. Take a picture or video and give them a call so that they can be found. Below is the contact information for Virginia and Maryland.
Virginia Aquarium: Daytime stranding hotline 757.385.7575, afterhours cell 757.385.7576 – all sea turtles and marine mammals (whales, dolphins, seals, manatees in VA waters)
Maryland: Dead sea turtles & marine mammals – MD Dept of Natural Resources – 800.628.9944
Live sea turtles & marine mammals – National Aquarium 410-576-3880