DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police arrested a 12-year-old in Dover on Friday after allegedly finding him in possession of a concealed firearm.
Police say they saw the juvenile walking in the downtown Dover area just before 7 p.m. with James Ayers, 21. The 12-year-old was reportedly wanted by juvenile probation, and officers attempted to take him into custody near South Bradford Street and Division Street. Both the juvenile and Ayers then reportedly ran from police. Following the ensuing foot chase, police were able to apprehend the 12-year-old and say they discovered a firearm in his waistband.
Officers later saw Ayers in a vehicle and stopped the car before he allegedly fled on foot again. Police were able to take him into custody and bring him to the Dover Police Department.
The 12-year-old was brought to Stevnson Juvenile Detention Facility on $21,000 secured bail on the following charges:
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
-Resisting Arrest
Ayers was Ayers was released on his own recognizance on the following charges:
-Resisting Arrest (2x)