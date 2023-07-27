DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department says they arrested a 13-year-old boy yesterday after he was allegedly found in possession of a gun and crack cocaine.
According to police, the Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit approached the teen on South New Street just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday following a firearm investigation. Police say the boy ran, but was apprehended after a foot pursuit.
A 9mm handgun and some of the teen’s clothing items were reportedly found during the chase. The suspect also had 1.2 grams of crack cocaine, police say.
The teen was taken to Stevenson House on $26,000 cash bail and charged with the following:
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
-Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited
-Illegal Gang Participation
-Resisting Arrest
-Possession of Crack Cocaine