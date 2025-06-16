BETHEL, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a Seaford woman on Sunday night.
Troopers from the Delaware State Police responded to the 8000 block of Bethel Road around 6:15am on Monday morning, where they found a woman dead along the side of the road.
A preliminary investigation revealed that on Sunday, June 15th, at approximately 8:51pm, an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Bethel Road west of O’Neal’s Road. At the same time, a pedestrian entered the eastbound lane of Bethel Road from the north side of the road, into the vehicle’s path of travel. DSP say the vehicle hit the pedestrian and fled the scene eastbound on Bethel Road.
The Delaware State Police say the victim, identified as a 78-year-old woman from Seaford, died at the scene. Her name is being withheld at this time.
Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash or might have more information to contact them (302) 703-3266.