WASHINGTON, D.C.– The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced over $135 million in housing assistance for Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.
The funds are part of a $30 billion contract renewal fund for the Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides assistance to low-income families and individuals in need of affordable housing.
Virginia’s Housing Development Authority will receive $94,991,469, plus $2,662,473 for Northampton and Accomack Counties.
Maryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development will receive $19,149,039, as well as $1,904,347 for Queen Anne’s County, $1,364,910 for Talbot County and $1,882,662 for Wicomico County.
The Delaware State Housing Authority will receive $12,920,358, plus $$992,305 for the Dover Housing Authority.