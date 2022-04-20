DELMAR, Del.- 15 headstones have been knocked over at Saint Stephens Cemetery in Delmar, according to the cemetery director Joy Smith.
"You wonder who would have done such a thing. First you think well did they just fall by itself of, but then you realize you realize so many couldn't be down at one time,“ said Smith. "We tried to reach out to the families um i have had several call me we are going to replace them or put them back up but it's just a matter of the time and it's an expense".
Lieutenant Wade Alexander from the Delmar Police says there are no suspect but there are a few leads the department is perusing. Alexander says given the size and weight of the headstones, these crimes were committed by either one strong person, or a group of smaller kids.
"It just goes to show the lack of upbringing these individuals have who are committing these acts," said Alexander.
Smith noticed multiple head stones knocked back in February of 2022.
"It's very hard to see when you first glance at the cemetery it looks fine but then the more you look you see it's down. The stones are down. And that's when we realized we have an issue," said Smith.
Since then, Smith said the cemetery has installed multiple cameras in the trees overlooking the cemetery. Town commissioner Gregory Smith says it is upsetting to know something like this is happening in Delmar.
"'I'm 74 years old. And I think of a cemetery as a sacred place. You don't damage headstones. You don't go in a disrespect the people that are here," said Smith.
Lieutenant Alexander said if you know anything about these incidents, to reach out to the Delmar Police.