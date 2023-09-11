Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN SOMERSET AND CENTRAL WICOMICO COUNTIES THROUGH 315 AM EDT... At 230 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Reduced visibility and minor flooding possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Fruitland around 235 AM EDT. Salisbury and Salisbury University around 240 AM EDT. Hebron around 245 AM EDT. Delmar around 250 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Green Hill, Catchpenny, Waterview, Oriole, Trinity, Upper Hill, Royal Oak, Eden, Allen, and Whitehaven. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH