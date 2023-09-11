RIDGELY, Md. - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 16-year-old student after the boy allegedly robbed and assaulted another juvenile while displaying a knife in a school bathroom on Monday.
In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office says the North Caroline High School’s Resource Officer was alerted to the incident in a boys bathroom just before 11 a.m. today, September 11th.
Investigation reportedly revealed a 16-year-old boy had robbed and assaulted another 16-year-old boy while brandishing a knife, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged as an adult with the following:
-Armed Robbery
-Assault 1st Degree
-Assault 2nd Degree
-Theft $100 to Under $1500
The teen is being held at the Caroline Detention Center without bond.
Editor's Note: This article has been updated per the Caroline County Sheriff's Office that the alleged armed robbery did not occur at knife point as initially reported, but that the knife was brandished.