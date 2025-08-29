Five Delaware teens arrested on gun charges in Queen Anne's County

The Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff arrested five Delaware teens on firearms charges following a traffic stop and search Aug. 22.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies pulled over a speeding vehicle in the area of southbound US 301 and MD 305 (Hope Road) around 11:49 p.m. on Aug. 22.

Deputies made contact with the vehicle's five occupants, including 19-year-old driver Jaeyon Wright-May, of Smyrna, who reportedly had a suspended license.

The vehicles passengers were identified as 18-year-old Jaevyon Wright-May, of Smyrna; 18-year-old Jamil Williams, of Millville; 19-year-old Jonathan Payne, of Dover; and 19-year-old Bryan Hartwell, of Dover.

A K9 unit was dispatched to the scene due to the vehicle occupants' behavior and movements, resulting in a positive alert on the vehicle, according to a press release.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies say they discovered a loaded Glock 23 .40-caliber handgun, an extended magazine, a 12-gauge shotgun and 12-gauge shotgun ammunition.

All occupants denied ownership of the guns, according to a press release, resulting in all being arrested on the following charges:

  • Possession of a handgun in a vehicle
  • Possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle
  • Possession of a handgun on person
  • Possession of a loaded handgun on person
  • Possession of a firearm by a minor (under 21)

Additionally, the Sheriff's Office says the driver, Jaeyon Wright-May was charged with the following:

  • Exceeding maximum speed limit, 82 mph in a posted 55 mph zone
  • Driving a motor vehicle on a suspended out-of-state license
  • Driving without requires license and authorization

Jaeyon Wright-May and Hartwell were denied bond ahead of an Oct. 22 court appearance, according to court records. All others were released, pending court appearances in Queen Anne's County.

