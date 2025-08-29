Five Delaware teens arrested on gun charges in Queen Anne's County

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD– The Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff arrested five Delaware teens on firearm offenses following a traffic stop Aug. 22.
The Sheriff's Office says deputies pulled over a speeding vehicle in the area of southbound US 301 and MD 305 (Hope Road) around 11:49 p.m. on Aug. 22.
Deputies made contact with the vehicle's five occupants, including 19-year-old driver Jaeyon Wright-May, of Smyrna, who reportedly had a suspended license.
The vehicles passengers were identified as 18-year-old Jaevyon Wright-May, of Smyrna; 18-year-old Jamil Williams, of Millville; 19-year-old Jonathan Payne, of Dover; and 19-year-old Bryan Hartwell, of Dover.
A K9 unit was dispatched to the scene due to the vehicle occupants' behavior and movements, resulting in a positive alert on the vehicle, according to a press release.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies say they discovered a loaded Glock 23 .40-caliber handgun, an extended magazine, a 12-gauge shotgun and 12-gauge shotgun ammunition.
All occupants denied ownership of the guns, according to a press release, resulting in all being arrested on the following charges:
- Possession of a handgun in a vehicle
- Possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle
- Possession of a handgun on person
- Possession of a loaded handgun on person
- Possession of a firearm by a minor (under 21)
Additionally, the Sheriff's Office says the driver, Jaeyon Wright-May was charged with the following:
- Exceeding maximum speed limit, 82 mph in a posted 55 mph zone
- Driving a motor vehicle on a suspended out-of-state license
- Driving without requires license and authorization
Jaeyon Wright-May and Hartwell were denied bond ahead of an Oct. 22 court appearance, according to court records. All others were released, pending court appearances in Queen Anne's County.