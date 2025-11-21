Smyrna High School

SMYRNA, Del. - The Smyrna Police Department has announced the arrest of a Smyrna High School student after the juvenile allegedly brought a firearm to school.

Police say a Smyrna Police Department School Resource Officer was alerted after the school day to a student having what appeared to be a firearm on Nov. 18. 

The next day, before school had started, police say they contacted and searched the 16-year-old suspect and found a “BB style pistol” on him.

The teen has been charged with felony possession of a firearm in a safe school zone and was arraigned in the Family Court of Kent County. The student was released on his own recognizance pending a future court date.

