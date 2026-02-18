CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A 17-year-old boy was shot in the torso Wednesday evening in Cambridge, according to Cambridge police.
Police say they went to the 700 block of High Street between Washington Street and Lincoln Terrace around 6:15 p.m. for "Shot Spotter" alert of shots fired. They say while officers were en route, they were told a person had been shot.
Upon arrival, they say they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Cambridge before he was flown to shock trauma by MSP aviation.
Cambridge police say officers on scene found multiple shell casings and saw a house had damage from gunfire. They say there is currently no suspect information. This is an on-going investigation with the Cambridge Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.