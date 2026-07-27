CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A 17-year-old was shot in the face and the foot in Cambridge over the weekend, according to the Cambridge Police Department.
The victim was sitting in his car on Willis Street Saturday around 1 a.m., police say, when a group of children approached. Officials say one of the people in the group had a handgun and shot the victim twice.
Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd says they have a suspect in mind, but no one is under arrest yet. He says the investigation is in the early stages.
Police say they believe the shooting was after an argument, and there is no threat to the public.
The victim was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.