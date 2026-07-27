Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.