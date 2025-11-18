CLAYTON, Del. - A 19-year-old was killed this morning after being hit by a car on Wheatley's Pond Road in Clayton.
Delaware State Police say at around 10:20 a.m. Nov. 18, a car was driving on Wheatley's Pond Road near Bryn Zion Road. A pedestrian was walking on the southbound shoulder of Wheatley's Pond Road with his bike.
Police say the car entered the shoulder and hit the pedestrian.
The pedestrian was a 19-year-old from Clayton. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DSP. His name is being withheld until family can be notified.
The driver was a 64-year-old man from Smyrna. He was uninjured.
Wheatley's Pond Road was closed for about 3 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information to contact (302) 698-8451