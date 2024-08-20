MARYDEL, MD - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old on over 50 counts of possessing child sex abuse material and various other related charges.
Authorities say their investigation began in October of 2023 into the possession of child pornography through an internet platform occurring in Marydel. The ensuing 10-month long investigation identified John Lawrence Sullivan Jr., 19, as the suspect, according to police.
Sullivan was arrested on Monday, August 19th and charged with 53 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and distribution of child sexual abuse material. He is currently being held on a $30,000 secured bond at the Caroline County Detention Center.
Police say the investigation was a joint effort by the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, the Talbot County Sheriff's Office, Easton Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.