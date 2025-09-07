STOCKTON, MD - The inaugural Stockton Volunteer Fire Company Event was held in Stockton, marking a proud beginning for the community's dedicated firefighters.
On September 6th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office hosted a fantastic event featuring a table of exciting giveaways. Families enjoyed a bounce house for the kids, along with plenty of fun activities for all ages. Attendees savored free food and drinks while learning from fire safety demonstrations and engaging with a variety of vendors sharing valuable safety information. Visitors also had the opportunity to meet local heroes and explore the firehouse, making it a memorable day for the community.
At noon, a special ceremony was held featuring elected officials and distinguished guests to officially dedicate three new pieces of apparatus: Marine 2, Wagon 2, and Brush 2.