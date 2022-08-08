OCEAN CITY, Md. - It is touted as the richest billfishing tournament in the world. Now, the White Marlin Open is back in Ocean City.
Tournament Director Madelyne Rowan says over 400 boats have entered into this year's contest.
"Fuel prices are more than double what they were last year, it goes the same for boats as it does at the pump. So they're experiencing that. The offshore weather forecast is a little bumpy but with 408 boats it's a huge success we're really proud of that," Rowan said.
Anglers are competing for an estimated 8.6 million dollars in prize money, which is less than the record of over 9 million last year.
Anglers can participate in 3 of the 5 days of the tournament.
292, or more than 70 percent of registered boats chose to head out for day one. But B.W. James and his team from Onancock, Virginia were not among them.
"We got a 28 foot boat and we're looking at the weather forecast hoping to get in Wednesday, Thursday, Friday," he said.
"The Marlin fishing has not been red-hot this year but you got to have a good outlook on everything," he continued.
Rowan says she is optimistic for this year's contest.
"There's a lot of big eyed tuna out there, they're always very exciting the crowd loves to see those," she said.
There is plenty to do for those not even hitting the water. Weigh ins take place at Harbour Island. There is also plenty to do at Marlin Fest at the Inlet, featuring food, drinks, vendors and live entertainment.
There are no shark categories at this year's tournament.
That comes after a federal ban on catching and keeping mako sharks earlier in the summer.