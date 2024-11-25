DOVER, Del. — The 2024 State of the Base event was held today at Dover Air Force Base, providing an opportunity for military leaders to highlight the base’s work and accomplishments over the past year.
Community members, government officials, and military personnel gathered to reflect on the bases vital role in global operations and its impact at home.
This year’s event emphasized Dover’s pivotal role in global military operations, including support for the war in Ukraine, assistance to Israel, and the coordinated withdrawal of U.S. forces from Niger.
U.S. Senator Chris Coons praised Dover Air Force Base for its unwavering commitment to global security, highlighting its involvement in some of the most critical and complex military operations of the past year.
“Crews from Dover Air Force Base have played a critical role in supporting the war in Ukraine and Israel and sustaining our withdrawal from Niger, along with many other difficult and dangerous operations around the world."
Commander Chris McDonald reflected on the success of the Niger withdrawal, crediting teamwork across all areas of the base for the mission’s smooth execution.
“When we take a look at the Niger withdrawal, it was a total effort from our Dover Air Force Base. Our maintainers, aircrew, and defenders all played a key role in ensuring we got our U.S. forces out on time.”
The base’s role as the largest aerial port on the East Coast was another key focus of the event.
Coons emphasized its strategic importance in moving personnel and materials to support military operations worldwide.
“We have a lot of challenges globally in terms of our security, and Dover plays a central role as the largest aerial port on the East Coast, moving materials to support operations around the world."
With about 5,000 personnel serving at Dover Air Force Base, officials emphasized the significance of recognizing the team’s accomplishments and fostering community connections.
The event also honored ten service members for their exceptional contributions over the past year, capping off a day of reflection and celebration of the base’s vital role in global military operations.