SALISBURY, Md. - A 10th grade English teacher at James M. Bennett High School was honored Friday morning as students lined the halls with posters, noise-makers, and lots of cheers. 12th year teacher, Dr. Chelsea Taylor, was named the 2026-2027 Wicomico Teacher of the year.
"This means the world to me, to be able to do this, to be able to represent our county and to be able to interact and show my students that they can do the big things that, they're the reason why I do this," said Dr. Taylor.
Students lined the front of the school as Dr. Taylor arrived to Bennett high in a classic car. She was greeted with a sash and crown, flowers, and a red carpet to enter the high school as the band played. Students also filled the main hall with signs and threw streamers as she passed on her way to the library for a celebration with other teachers, a class full of students, and her husband.
Dr. Taylor will represent more than 1400 Wicomico teachers at the Maryland Teacher of the Year Gala in October.