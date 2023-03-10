Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Westmoreland, Northumberland and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/06 PM 3.2 1.2 1.7 1 NONE 11/06 AM 3.8 1.8 2.0 1-3 MINOR 11/06 PM 2.0 0.0 0.6 1-2 NONE 12/08 AM 2.9 0.9 1.1 1 NONE 12/09 PM 3.4 1.4 2.0 1 NONE 13/09 AM 4.0 2.0 2.3 1 MODERATE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/03 PM 3.3 1.2 1.8 2 MINOR 11/03 AM 3.5 1.4 1.8 3-4 MINOR 11/03 PM 2.2 0.1 0.9 3-4 NONE 12/05 AM 3.2 1.1 1.5 1-2 MINOR 12/06 PM 3.4 1.3 2.0 1 MINOR 13/06 AM 3.9 1.8 2.2 1 MODERATE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/02 PM 3.1 0.9 1.2 1 NONE 11/02 AM 3.7 1.5 1.6 1 MINOR 11/02 PM 2.4 0.2 0.7 1 NONE 12/04 AM 3.0 0.8 0.8 1 NONE 12/05 PM 3.1 0.9 1.4 1 NONE 13/05 AM 3.7 1.5 1.5 1 MINOR LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/03 PM 2.9 1.4 1.8 1 NONE 11/03 AM 2.9 1.4 1.6 2-3 NONE 11/03 PM 2.2 0.7 1.1 2-3 NONE 12/06 AM 2.8 1.3 1.5 1 NONE 12/05 PM 3.0 1.5 1.9 1 MINOR 13/06 AM 3.4 1.9 2.1 1 MINOR DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 3.6 1.7 2.0 1 NONE 11/05 AM 3.2 1.3 1.4 1 NONE 11/06 PM 2.5 0.6 0.9 1 NONE 12/07 AM 3.1 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 12/08 PM 3.5 1.6 2.0 1 NONE 13/08 AM 3.9 2.0 2.1 1 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/12 AM 2.8 1.4 1.7 1 NONE 11/01 PM 2.3 0.9 1.4 1 NONE 12/03 AM 2.8 1.4 1.7 1 NONE 12/03 PM 2.8 1.4 2.0 1 NONE 13/03 AM 3.2 1.8 2.1 1 MINOR &&