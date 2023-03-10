DELAWARE - U.S. Senators Tom Carper, Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del., all) announced today that the $25 million from the US Army Corps of Engineers will go to renourishment projects for Delaware bay beaches.
The benefiting beaches include Lewes Beach, Kitts Hummock, Bowers Beach, Slaughter Beach, and Pickering Beach. The restoration projects were authorized through the Water Resources Development Act of 2020.
The more recent Water Resources Development Act of 2022 also aimed to make shoreline protection projects more affordable for the bay beaches. The Act reduced the state level share for shore protection projects to 10 percent of total project cost. The Act also provided the Army Corps with temporary construction authority to use dredged material from nearby navigation channels to support the bay beaches.
“Delaware’s beaches play a key role in keeping our environment healthy, boosting our local economy, and strengthening our tourism sector,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester. “I’m proud to join Senators Carper and Coons to announce $25 million in federal funding for ongoing renourishment projects for our bay beaches so that our coastal communities, businesses, and wildlife can continue to thrive.”