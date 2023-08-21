SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting on Elizabeth Street that left one victim in critical condition.
The Department says the shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. last night, August 20th, near the 400 block of Elizabeth. A 26-year-old man was reportedly found suffering from a single gunshot wound. He is currently receiving treatment and is in critical yet stable condition, according to authorities.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-548-3165 or through Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. An award of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.