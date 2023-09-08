DELMAR, Del. - A pedestrian crash in Delmar yesterday evening has left one man dead according to the Delaware State Police.
Police say a white Hyundai was traveling north on BiState Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Thursday at the same time a man was reportedly riding a motorized skateboard in the center of the road. The skateboarder abruptly turned into the path of the Hyundai for unknown reasons, police say, and the car swerved right to avoid him but was unsuccessful. The man was struck and hit the windshield before falling onto the road. The Hyundai reportedly struck a mailbox as it continued to swerve.
The pedestrian, identified as a 27-year-old man from Laurel, Delaware, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released pending notification of his family.
The driver of the Hyundai has been identified as a 21-year-old woman from Fruitland, Maryland, who was not injured.
Police say BiState Boulevard was closed for about four hours.
This fatal crash is still under investigation, and State Police ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-703-3264.