WICOMICO, MD - The Wicomico Public Library has received two separate million dollar donations for their planned new location at the former Ward Museum.
The Richard A. Henson Foundation says they have donated one million dollars to help build the new Paul S. Sarbanes Library near Schumaker Pond. This donation is aimed to fund the main meeting hall in the library, which is expected to open in summer 2027.
The new Richard A. Henson Meeting Hall is planned to be a 2,200-square-foot space for meetings, events, and celebrations.
Debbie and Randy Day also reportedly made a million dollar donation to help create a special Children's Area in the new Sarbanes Library. Randy Day is the former CEO of Perdue Farms.
“We are deeply grateful to the Days for their vision for our community and commitment to this project,” said Marty Neat, Chair of the Friends Foundation of Wicomico Public Library. “When they decided to step up with a $1 million gift, I knew right then—we were going to be okay. This campaign was really going to succeed.”
