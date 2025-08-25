DELMARVA - Students across Delmarva head back to the classroom this week and next week. As we count down to the first day of school, there are three opportunities to help others, or your family, get the supplies they need to start the school year off right.
Maryland
- Back to School Drive by Paul Davis Restoration of Delmarva
- Accepting new backpacks and school supplies through Monday, August 25
- Drop off to the Paul Davis Office at 100 Marvel Rd. in Salisbury, Md.
Delaware
- Back to School Resource Fair by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Epsilon Iota Chapter and the First Pilgrim Baptist Church's Community Engagement Team
- Saturday, August 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 27 South Caesar Rodney Avenue in Camden, Del.
- Free event
- Includes a school supply giveaway, community resources, food vendors, and more
Virginia
- Back to School Bash by the Legal Aid Society of Eastern Virginia
- Sunday, August 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- New Mount Zion Baptist Church in Painter, Va.
- Free event
- Includes loaded backpack giveaways, food, music, back to school hair appointments, and more
Families are encouraged to attend these events as they prepare for the new school year.