KELLER, VA - The Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on collision that occurred in Accomack County on Saturday morning.
On Saturday, February 8th, just after 8:00am, multiple emergency units were dispatched to Route 13 at Keller Pond Road, in Keller, VA.
VSP say an initial investigation has revealed that the driver of a Peterbilt Propane truck was traveling south on Route 13 when he lost control of his vehicle due to road conditions. The vehicle then crossed over the grass median and struck a Ford Escape head-on. The propane truck then continued to travel off the roadway and overturned into a ditch.
The driver of the truck, a 52-year-old man from Onancock, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Ford, a 38-year-old woman from Parksley, and her two juvenile passengers suffered life-threatening injuries. VSP say "the 10-year-old juvenile was taken to Norfolk CHKD Hospital. The second juvenile, 14 years of age, was flown to John Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore, Maryland."
The Virginia State Police continue to investigate the incident.
This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information is available.