MILTON, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that occurred in Sussex County on Friday night.
On Friday, June 6th, just before 4:30pm, a Hyundai Sonata was driving south on Isaacs Road approaching Hummingbird Road at a high rate of speed. The Delaware State Police say at the same time, a Kia Sportage was driving north on Isaacs Road approaching Hummingbird Road.
According to DSP, "the Hyundai lost control, entered the Kia’s lane of travel, and as a result the Hyundai hit the Kia. After the collision, the Hyundai struck a guardrail, came to a stop, then fled the scene southbound on Isaacs Road."
State police tell WBOC that a few moments later, a Ford Escape was traveling north on Isaacs Road near Reynolds Pond Road with a Chevrolet Impala traveling behind the vehicle. DSP say "the Hyundai again lost control, rotated clockwise, and into the path of the Ford". As a result of this, the Hyundai's passenger side hit the front of the Ford. To avoid a collision, DSP says the Chevrolet swerved from the northbound lane and off the road where it hit a utility box.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 25-year-old man from Dover, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Kia Sportage, a 31-year-old man from Laurel, was not injured.
The driver of the Ford Escape, a 34-year-old man from Marydel, and the driver of the Chevrolet Impala, a 45-year-old man from Milton, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Delaware State Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact DSP at 302-644-5020.