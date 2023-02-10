3 Shootings In Cambridge Detected By ShotSpotter

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A new technology in Cambridge is already paying off.
Cambridge Police say their new "ShotSpotter" system has already proved useful. Installed this past January, the sensors are placed around the city, and alert officers when the sensors hear suspected shots fired.
On Tuesday the system picked up on three sperate shootings around the area of Park Ln. and Bayly Rd. One of those incidents was 6 consecutive shots. Luckily, no one was shot or injured.
Chief Justin Todd of the Cambridge Police Department says he is pleased with the system. He says, "By the end of January we had 46 alerts and 18 of those alerts resulted in arrests, arrest warrants, shell casings, and other evidence that was collected. That to me is a success already early on."
Chief Todd says several shell casings were found near the Bayly Rd. area and they believe the suspect was driving around.
Neighbors can agree that ShotSpotter is helping the community. "I think shot spotter is a great idea. We do hear what we think could be gun shots or we're not sure what they are if they're just a car backfire. But if the police are monitoring that I think it's a wonderful idea," says Linda Starling.
But some others are still reserving judgement.
"We can't really walk around at night in certain areas because we're afraid of getting shot or pulled over by the police. It might do good for our community or it might affect our community in a bad way," says Jerry Cornish.
A system lending an ear to the police.