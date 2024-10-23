MILFORD, DE - The Milford Police Department says they've arrested three juveniles for a "string of crimes" in Kent and Sussex Counties.
The Milford Police Department say they received several reports of stolen motor vehicles, attempted stolen vehicles, and burglaries between October 3rd and 7th. The six reports were at locations in Kent and Sussex Counties.
Through investigation measures, two juvenile male suspects were identified by police. Additionally, investigators learned that the suspects set one of the stolen vehicles on fire. That arson incident was turned over to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
MPD say a 17-year-old male from Milford, was taken into custody and charged with the following and committed to the Delaware Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services: Stevenson House Detention Center in default of a $12,500 secured bond. MPD say he was also issued a no contact order with victims and was ordered to appear at a later date in the Kent and Sussex County Family Courts regarding the case.
- 4 counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- 6 counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- 1 count of Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- 1 count of Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)
- 2 counts of Criminal Mischief $1000 but less than $5000
- 3 counts of Criminal Mischief over $1000
- 2 counts of Criminal Mischief under $1000
The second subject, a 13-year-old male from Milford, was taken into custody by police. Police say he was charged with the following and committed to the Delaware Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services: Stevenson House Detention Center in default of a $15,700 secured bond. He was also issued a no contact order with the victims and ordered to appear at a later date in the Kent and Sussex County Family Courts regarding the case.
- 4 counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- 6 counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- 1 count of Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- 1 count of Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)
- 2 counts of Criminal Mischief $1000 but less than $5000
- 3 counts of Criminal Mischief over $1000
- 2 counts of Criminal Mischief under $1000
Through investigation measures, Milford Police say they learned a third juvenile male suspect was involved in the burglary and the stolen vehicle incident that resulted in the arson.
Milford Police say they took the third juvenile, a 17-year-old from Milford, into custody. He was charged with the following. The juvenile had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 3, and was released on his own recognizance to a parent/guardian. He was issued a no contact order with the victims and ordered to appear at a later date in the Kent and Sussex County Family Courts regarding the case.
- 1 count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- 2 counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- 1 count of Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)
- 1 count of Criminal Mischief over $1000
-2 counts of Criminal Mischief under $1000.