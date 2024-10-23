Weather Alert

...Increased Fire Danger Thursday... Elevated fire weather conditions are expected across the lower Maryland eastern shore in the wake of a dry cold frontal passage. Northwest wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph, in combination with forecast minimum Relative Humidity values of 25 to 35% will present an increased risk for the spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.