HARRINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Harrington over the weekend.
According to authorities, a Nissan Altima was driving west on Sandbox Road east of McCauley Pond Road on May 23 just before 10 p.m. when it reportedly failed to negotiate a curve. The car then drove off the road and struck a tree, police say.
Investigators say the driver, a 34-year-old man from Lincoln, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this crash and ask anyone who witnessed or has information on the crash to contact them at 302-698-8451.