OXFORD, Md. - On Friday afternoon, neighbors in Oxford likely saw the Talbot sailing around the Tred Avon River - without passengers.
The ship was sailing around to prepare for an historic 340th year of the Oxford-Bellevue Ferry service.
"We're about to make the approach into the Bellevue landing, which is a wonderful, historic community," remarked Captain Tom Bixler ("Captain Tom") as he guided the Talbot into Bellevue.
Since 1683, the Oxford-Bellevue Ferry has transported people across the Tred Avon, starting with plantation workers in the era of King Charles II of England, to leisure travelers today.
The ferry is the oldest privately-operated ferry route in the United States. An older, but publicly-owned ferry, operates in Connecticut.
The roughly ten minute voyage across the river has created wonderful experiences and memories for passengers according to Captain Tom as he recounted one special experience.
"We were surrounded by dolphins," said Captain Tom. "There had to have been well over one hundred and fifty dolphins all around the boat, playing with the boat. The people on board had a wonderful time viewing them."
Judy Bixler, who has co-owned the ferry service alongside her husband Captain Tom since 2002, said that people come from all over the world and share their memories aboard the ferry in the past.
"Some of the people who rode the ferry back many, many years ago have stories to tell us about how they used to jump off the old Tred Avon ferry and swim to shore because Captain Bill would let them do that," Judy said.
The original 1683 ferry was powered by sail, then later barges before becoming a steam-powered ferry in the 1880s.
The current ferry, the Talbot, began running the route in 1980, and posters on the ferry show travelers the rich history of the ferry route.
Mary Novak, an Oxford neighbor, was enjoying the beautiful Friday from the porch at the Robert Morris Inn, overlooking the ferry landing. She said the ferry was just one of many things that make Oxford an ideal destination - and a place to call home.
"As they say, why would you want to live anywhere else? You have history, you have beauty, you're surrounded by water, and it's just a lovely place to be," Novak said.
On Friday night, the people of Oxford came out to bless the ferry in what has become an annual tradition for the town.
Talbot will begin sailing across the Tred Avon River starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning. The ferry will depart Oxford and Bellevue about once every 20 minutes until sunset.