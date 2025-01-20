SALISBURY, MD — People gathered Monday at the First Baptist Church for a morning of education, music and motivation.
Youth groups and students from counties across Delmarva participated in the program.
"The children of Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset and Dorchester County and some children come from Delaware; we allowed them to come also," Program Coordinator Rosemary Hudson said.
The day began with a motivational and educational presentation, followed by performances of local children's dance and vocal ensembles.
The Salisbury High School Association (SHSA) sponsors this annual event. First Vice President Clarence Polk said it is important for older generations to preserve and pass on Reverend Doctor King's teachings.
"It is to try to instill in our youth the values that are expressed by Doctor Martin Luther King," Polk said. "It is to let them know that they can do whatever they put their minds to."
Step teams and praise dancers performed in front of hundreds of attendees.
"It is beautiful to see our young people demonstrating what they can do," Polk said.
Reverend Jarrell Whaley of First Baptist spoke to the crowd, encouraging the adults in the room to invest in the betterment of children.
"Chose your own children," Reverend Whaley said. "Talk about your own children."
Hudson said the purpose of programs like these is to teach the children about the past so they can understand the present and visualize a better future.
"It's not written in the history books," Hudson said. "They have to hear it orally from community organizations or programs that we put on like this."
As the program coordinator, Hudson said planning for the 2026 MLK Jr. Day Youth Activity Celebration is already underway.
"I've had groups sign up today," Hudson said. "Those who participated today and then some new ones always come on that want to participate."
Monday morning's youth event is being followed by an adult-oriented MLK Day banquet in the evening, held at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center.