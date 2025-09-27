SALISBURY, Md. - A bike ride across the lower Eastern Shore of Maryland. The 37th annual Seagull Century pedaled off from Salisbury University Saturday morning.
Veteran rider Joe Hammonds has been taking on the century since 1998, calling it a one-of-a-kind race that always keeps him coming back.
"This is just a traditional thing for me. And it just happens. It happens to be one of my two major bike rides I do every year. There's plenty of bike rides, but this is one of my favorites."
It's a ride with a few different paths: one, a 40-mile route to Princess Anne and back; the second, a 63-mile trek to Snow Hill and back; and the third, the century name sake, a 100-mile ride all the way to Assateague Island and back to Salisbury University.
According to the university, about 25,000 riders were expected to participate locally and across the country this year.
"We hear every year that people love it because it's flat. It takes you to some scenic areas," said SU spokesperson Jason Rhodes. "So if you're on the eastern shore and you're really into cycling, I would love for you to come out and try it. If you're not from the eastern shore and you're really into cycling, we'd love for you to make the trip."
Behind the ride, it raises money for university scholarships and local community groups.
SU says it has an estimated economic impact somewhere in the ballpark of $4,000,000.
"They put on a good event. They know what they're doing. And I've seen over the years how it has progressed to now, we have entertainment and all that good stuff," said Hammonds.
The Seagull Century is once again making Delmarva a cyclists' paradise.