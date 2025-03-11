DELMAR - A new four-way stop has been installed at the intersection of Delmar Road and Providence Church Road in an effort to improve safety. However, not all residents believe the change will be effective.
Previously, drivers on Delmar Road could pass through the intersection uninterrupted, while those on Providence Church Road were required to stop.
DelDOT crews spent the morning and afternoon installing the new stop signs, as remnants of past collisions—like car debris on the roadside—served as a reminder of why some residents welcome the change.
Neighbors say the area has been a hotspot for speeding and frequent accidents,
“With a newborn and a two-and-a-half-year-old, I’ve realized people are constantly speeding down this road,” said local resident Sage Crosby. “So I think it’s definitely beneficial to have the stop.”
Crosby says she's seen firsthand how drivers use Delmar Road as a cut-through between Route 50 and Route 13, often exceeding speed limits.
“Salisbury’s right there, and then the highway is on the other side,” Crosby added. “It’s an easy back road to get through to go wherever you wanna go, and it’s easy to speed.”
While some residents see the new stop signs as a necessary solution, others believe they could cause more confusion, especially for drivers who are accustomed to the straightaway.
“It’s gonna be a shock to people driving at night,” said Layton Littleton, who lives on Delmar Road. “Daytime, it’s gonna be a shocker as well because they’re not used to it. You think it’s straight and then all of a sudden…”
Littleton also expressed concerns that the new stop signs might not be enough to change driver behavior.
“I see people run it all the time as it is, when they cross over to Providence Church Road,” he said. “I’ll be surprised if someone doesn’t get killed.”