DOVER, DE- Under Gov. Matt Meyer's proposed budget and bond bill, the Delaware State Housing Authority could receive $48 million to fund affordable housing and homelessness programs across the state. Housing leaders say the funding is vital, while lawmakers stress careful spending amid a tight budget.
At a February 12 Joint Finance Committee hearing, the Delaware State Housing Authority discussed housing and homelessness in the state, noting that while new housing is being built, much of it remains priced too high for families and first-time buyers.
The Bond and Capital Improvements Act would provide over $37 million for workforce housing, small businesses, and urban redevelopment. At the same time, the governor's budget includes millions more for rental assistance, homelessness programs, and DSHA's Housing Development Fund.
Matthew Heckles of the Delaware State Housing Authority said this $48 million proposal represents one of the largest investments in housing in state history.
"This year, the governor recommended the highest amount of money for housing in Delaware history that we can find, at least."
Heckles said the proposed funding will be used to expand affordable housing, create new shelters, provide permanent supportive housing, and increase access to resources for people experiencing homelessness across Delaware.
It will also support efforts to streamline zoning and permitting, stabilize housing markets, and consolidate homelessness programs to make services more effective and accessible.
"We're focused on making sure that we have funding for services for people experiencing homelessness, to address housing supply across the state, and also invest in our towns and communities."
During legislative discussions, lawmakers, including Sens. Trey Paradee and Eric Buckson, emphasized Delaware's housing challenges, citing a shortage of affordable homes, limited access to homelessness resources, and the connection between addiction and homelessness.
Sen. Eric Buckson, R-Camden, said the funding must be paired with effective programs.
"If we're just going to put more money into programs and there's no evidence of improvement, I get back to my concern that we're going to be spending money ineffectively. Nobody wants to do that. The intent is to help folks gain affordable housing, affordable units, get folks off the street, but they are different lanes, and we have to recognize that."
Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, acknowledged the state faces many housing and homelessness challenges but said limited resources require careful prioritization.
"This particular budget year, it's going to be it's going to be a little tight. So we just have to be really frugal and make good decisions."
The Delaware State Housing Authority says the governor's budget also includes a new line item for homelessness, part of an effort to consolidate programs and funnel services through a single point in state government.
Leaders say the funding will make it easier for nonprofits to access resources, coordinate care, and provide more effective support for people experiencing homelessness across Delaware.