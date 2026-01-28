MARYLAND - The Maryland Historical Trust announced millions in funding for 29 organizations to restore African American cultural and historical sites.
State officials say the $5 million in funding will offer assistance for projects involving acquisition, construction, or improvement of sites related to African American heritage.
"The African American Heritage Preservation Program ensures that places like Frederick Douglass's summer house, the historic Orchard Street Church where civil rights organizing took place, schools that educated Black children during segregation, and cemeteries where freedom fighters and community leaders rest are preserved for today and future generations,” said Chanel C. Johnson, Executive Director of the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture and Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum. “Through our partnership with the Maryland Historical Trust, we're supporting communities across Maryland to preserve the actual sites where African American history happened, places that shaped our state and nation."
On Delmarva, the FY26 award recipients include:
American Legion Mannie Scott Post 193 – Denton, Caroline County
- $250,000 awarded to The American Legion, Department of Maryland, Mannie Scott Post #193, Inc.
Anna Murray Douglass Heritage & Visitor Center – Denton, Caroline County
- $250,000 awarded to Bailey-Groce Family Foundation Inc.
Mt. Pleasant Acres Farm – Preston, Caroline County
- $226,000 awarded to Mt. Pleasant Heritage Preservation, Inc.
Charles Sumner Lodge No. 25, GAR – Chestertown, Kent County
- $40,000 awarded to GAR Post 25 Inc, T/A Sumner Hall
Mander House Museum – Worton, Kent County
- $250,000 awarded to Mander House Museum Limited
St. James Free Methodist Church – Quantico, Wicomico County
- $129,000 awarded to St. James Free Methodist Church