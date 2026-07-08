WESTOVER, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshal's office says a fire that destroyed about 700 straw bales is currently under investigation in Somerset County.
Officials say it happened around 8:25 p.m. on July 7 at 6402 George Riggins Road in Westover. The fire was first discovered by a passerby and the Marion Volunteer Fire Department acted as the primary responding agency.
It took 30 firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fire under control. About 700 straw bales were destroyed, which equates to approximately $50,000 in losses.
According to fire officials, no one was injured. The fire remains under investigation.