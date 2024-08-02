OCEAN CITY, MD - The 51st annual White Marlin Open will see an extra day of competitive fishing next week according to tournament officials.
In a social media post shared on August 2nd, the White Marlin Open’s official page said the tournament will be extended to include Saturday, August 10th due to possible windy conditions offshore. Boats competing in the White Marlin Open will now have 6 days to choose from for their 3 allotted fishing days.
“We value the feedback from our local participants and are looking forward to another great event,” the White Marlin Open’s page reads.
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan also shared the news on social media Friday.
The White Marlin Open is scheduled to begin Monday, August 5th with fishing commencing at at 8 a.m. Registration for the tournament is being held Saturday, August 3rd. More information on the tournament can be found on their website.