Waterfowl Festival in Easton

(WBOC).

EASTON, MD - The 53rd annual Waterfowl Festival is underway in Talbot County, drawing large crowds and providing a substantial boost for local businesses. Stretching from Easton High School to the heart of downtown, the festival has become a significant event for retailers and residents alike.

Tim Boyle, owner of Vintage Books and Fine Art, sees a surge in customers each year. "It is very significant for me, and I think for a lot of retailers, depending on the type of merchandise or service they offer," Boyle said. “For me, it’s great because I have a prime location, right in front of the food. Every year, without fail, it’s my best weekend.”

Talbot County’s Director of Tourism, Cassandra Vanhooser, highlighted the festival’s economic impact. "Previous studies show the impact is about $3 million," Vanhooser said. "We have visitors from across the country who come to experience the natural beauty of the area, as well as the festival itself, which brings around 20,000 people to Easton."

Other business owners, like Chooch Oristian of Doc’s Downtown Grill, are also expecting higher-than-usual turnout. "I anticipate we’re going to be even busier this year. Yesterday, for the premier show, the town seemed a lot busier than in the past on a Thursday night," Oristian said.

Longtime Easton resident Joe Perrin noted the festival’s positive effect on the local economy. “Absolutely, it brings in a lot of money and benefits local businesses,” Perrin said. “I have friends who run businesses, and they’re always excited—and a little intimidated—because of the crowd size.”

Businesses across Easton are prepared for a bustling weekend, thanks to the Waterfowl Festival’s annual draw.

Tags

Video Journalist

Lauren knew she wanted to work as a reporter when one of her professors invited a local TV news reporter to talk about her successes and learning experiences on how she got to where she is today. Lauren's beat is the Midshore and specializes in stories on the Chesapeake Bay, juvenile crime, and tourism on the Eastern Shore.

Recommended for you