EASTON, MD - The 53rd annual Waterfowl Festival is underway in Talbot County, drawing large crowds and providing a substantial boost for local businesses. Stretching from Easton High School to the heart of downtown, the festival has become a significant event for retailers and residents alike.
53rd Annual Waterfowl Festival Kicks Off, Boosting Business in Easton
- Lauren Miller
Lauren Miller
Video Journalist
Lauren knew she wanted to work as a reporter when one of her professors invited a local TV news reporter to talk about her successes and learning experiences on how she got to where she is today. Lauren's beat is the Midshore and specializes in stories on the Chesapeake Bay, juvenile crime, and tourism on the Eastern Shore.
