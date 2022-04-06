DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Patience is wearing thin for some Dewey Beach town leaders. Five 5G poles are still sitting on the beaches dunes.
More than four months after Verizon agreed to move them after a lawsuit settlement. There is still no word on when some progress will be made.
It's hard to miss the massive poles and the town has a straightforward stance on them.
Dewey Beach Town Manager, Bill Zolper, wants them relocated.
“The 5G poles were put up on the dunes without the town's permission. We're asking if the can poles be moved off the dunes somewhere else in town. Everybody wants 5G and we need it. We want the 5G in town, we just don't want it on the dunes.
Town Commissioners passed an ordinance to dictate the spacing around the poles and what they must look like. Back in December, Verizon agreed to relocate those poles.
However, we are in April now and Verizon has yet to file an application to have them moved.
Lesi Dearmitt works at East of Maui Surf Shop, which is within walking distance from one of the 5G towers.
“Dewey Beach is a strong community and I think they're very good at banding together and getting things done when they feel passionate about something. I think Verizon should be ready for that,” says Dearmitt.
The Town Manager says Verizon has not shared any new possible locations for the current 5G poles and it's still unclear when Verizon will file the applications for the poles to be moved.
In the past, Verizon has told WBOC the poles and their locations were designed to provide the best possible network coverage.
However, when asked Wednesday about plans for relocating the poles in Dewey Beach, Verizon did not respond.